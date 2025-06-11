Sign up
Previous
162 / 365
Teeny Tiny Me
This is me reflected in one of the polka dot silver balls from Kusama's huge sculpture "Infinite Accumulation." I will show you the whole thing tomorrow.
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
8
1
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Views
12
Comments
8
8
Fav's
1
1
2025
NIKON D3500
30th May 2025 8:48am
Renee Salamon
ace
There you are, too me a moment. That must be one huge sculpture. Where is it?
June 11th, 2025
Babs
ace
Somebody has been playing with Alice's 'drink me' bottle haven't they. That'll learn you ha ha
June 11th, 2025
Diana
ace
Perfect title for this lovely shot and tiny selfie!
June 11th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@rensala
Next to Liverpool Street Station. I will show a picture of the whole thing tomorrow. It's quite intriguing and massive!
June 11th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@onewing
Ha ha, Mama, I've shrunk....
June 11th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
In the land of lilliput.
June 11th, 2025
Hazel
ace
Well seen! That is fantastically beautiful!
June 11th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic👍
June 11th, 2025
