Teeny Tiny Me by casablanca
162 / 365

Teeny Tiny Me

This is me reflected in one of the polka dot silver balls from Kusama's huge sculpture "Infinite Accumulation." I will show you the whole thing tomorrow.
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Renee Salamon ace
There you are, too me a moment. That must be one huge sculpture. Where is it?
June 11th, 2025  
Babs ace
Somebody has been playing with Alice's 'drink me' bottle haven't they. That'll learn you ha ha
June 11th, 2025  
Diana ace
Perfect title for this lovely shot and tiny selfie!
June 11th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@rensala Next to Liverpool Street Station. I will show a picture of the whole thing tomorrow. It's quite intriguing and massive!
June 11th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@onewing Ha ha, Mama, I've shrunk....
June 11th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
In the land of lilliput.
June 11th, 2025  
Hazel ace
Well seen! That is fantastically beautiful!
June 11th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic👍
June 11th, 2025  
