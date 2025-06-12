"Infinite Accumulation" by Kusama

Kusama's "Infinite Accumulation," which is intended to symbolise the interconnectedness of individuals in a bustling city environment. It is around 100 metres long so dominates the entire plaza while everyone just walks around beneath it.



It is situated in the plaza that links Liverpool Street mainline station, a Tube entrance and the newer entrance to the Elizabeth Line where they all meet by the Railway Tavern, an iconic old pub.



That is the building with the green awnings on the right. Started life around 1736 called the Cow House and changed its name when the railways were invented in 1804. I realise I have walked past it all my life for 6 decades but have never actually been inside this one!