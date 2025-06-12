Previous
"Infinite Accumulation" by Kusama
"Infinite Accumulation" by Kusama

Kusama's "Infinite Accumulation," which is intended to symbolise the interconnectedness of individuals in a bustling city environment. It is around 100 metres long so dominates the entire plaza while everyone just walks around beneath it.

It is situated in the plaza that links Liverpool Street mainline station, a Tube entrance and the newer entrance to the Elizabeth Line where they all meet by the Railway Tavern, an iconic old pub.

That is the building with the green awnings on the right. Started life around 1736 called the Cow House and changed its name when the railways were invented in 1804. I realise I have walked past it all my life for 6 decades but have never actually been inside this one!
Casablanca 🇬🇧

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh that's fabulous! I must check that out on a future trip to London.
June 12th, 2025  
Diana ace
How fabulous this looks, I never thought it would be so huge!
June 12th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@ludwigsdiana When you first see it, it is quite the surprise!
June 12th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I need to explore this area on a future visit to London.
June 12th, 2025  
Wylie ace
A fascinating sculpture
June 12th, 2025  
Beverley ace
It’s breathtakingly stunning, I can imagine the feeling of looking up in awe. I’ve loved this series of photos.
June 12th, 2025  
Brennie B
Wow. Isn't this lovely. You are a fantastic photographer!
June 12th, 2025  
