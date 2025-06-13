Previous
Turkish Bath....or is it? by casablanca
Turkish Bath....or is it?

I have always loved this building and used to walk past it daily to work in the late 1980's. It seems very small but it hides the fact that there is a huge subterranean venue of two floors below the street. Originally a Victorian Turkish Bath House dating back to the 1800's, it is a listed building and currently they are building all around it but, of course, cannot touch it. So it sits there hugged by hoarding and surrounded by modern scaffolding and cranes.﻿

The design is based on the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem and in the hidden floors below were pillars, sunken baths, beautiful decor, stained glass and marble floors. Very opulent and was very much a part of the fad for Turkish Baths in its era.

In the 1970's and 1980's it became a Turkish Club and had belly dancers, music and Turkish foods. Now it is used as an exclusive events venue and advertises to cater for 150 people. Maybe one day I shall get a peek inside for myself!

13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Beverley ace
Beautiful building… would be great fun to visit and discover the depths of secrets.
June 13th, 2025  
Diana ace
I love this! Wonderful capture of this beautiful building and such an interesting narrative.
June 13th, 2025  
Barb ace
Exotic!
June 13th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a beautiful building.
June 13th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
They certainly knew how to build beautiful buildings back in the day. When I first saw your photo I thought it was one of those underground toilets that used to be so common in London, there used to be one in Richmond-upon-Thames that I remember well.
June 13th, 2025  
