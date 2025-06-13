Turkish Bath....or is it?

I have always loved this building and used to walk past it daily to work in the late 1980's. It seems very small but it hides the fact that there is a huge subterranean venue of two floors below the street. Originally a Victorian Turkish Bath House dating back to the 1800's, it is a listed building and currently they are building all around it but, of course, cannot touch it. So it sits there hugged by hoarding and surrounded by modern scaffolding and cranes.
The design is based on the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem and in the hidden floors below were pillars, sunken baths, beautiful decor, stained glass and marble floors. Very opulent and was very much a part of the fad for Turkish Baths in its era.
In the 1970's and 1980's it became a Turkish Club and had belly dancers, music and Turkish foods. Now it is used as an exclusive events venue and advertises to cater for 150 people. Maybe one day I shall get a peek inside for myself!