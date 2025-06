Triple Trouble

My son thanks you for all your kind birthday greetings. We had a brilliant day out together and took this self timed shot for fun, my camera balanced on a bench opposite where we sat to rest in the heat briefly.



In case you can't see them clearly to read, the t shirts say this:

Mine: I can't keep calm, it's my son's birthday!

His: The first 24 years of childhood are the hardest.



Tradition in our house to have new fun t shirts for his birthday.