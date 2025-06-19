Sign up
170 / 365
St John's Wort
St John's Wort in flower. Just love its shape. Like a child's windmill on a beach!
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
7
2
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
19th June 2025 8:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of these gorgeous blooms, wonderful colour, detail and dof.
June 19th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
So beautiful!
June 19th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Simple but lovely flower.
June 19th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
A lovely and useful plant
This link has some excellent information about the healing properties of St John's Wort.
https://www.nccih.nih.gov/health/st-johns-wort
June 19th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@allsop
Thanks for that. I know many people swear by it for health help. I tried it and had side effects, but I am allergic to a lot of medicines so was not particularly surprised! Good info.
June 19th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 19th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely😊
June 19th, 2025
365 Project
This link has some excellent information about the healing properties of St John's Wort. https://www.nccih.nih.gov/health/st-johns-wort