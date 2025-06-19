Previous
St John's Wort by casablanca
St John's Wort

St John's Wort in flower. Just love its shape. Like a child's windmill on a beach!
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these gorgeous blooms, wonderful colour, detail and dof.
June 19th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
So beautiful!
June 19th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Simple but lovely flower.
June 19th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
A lovely and useful plant
This link has some excellent information about the healing properties of St John's Wort. https://www.nccih.nih.gov/health/st-johns-wort
June 19th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@allsop Thanks for that. I know many people swear by it for health help. I tried it and had side effects, but I am allergic to a lot of medicines so was not particularly surprised! Good info.
June 19th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 19th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely😊
June 19th, 2025  
