We have been away all week in Scarborough North Bay in Yorkshire and a lovely sunny but balmy 18-22°c. Heading south now into "the furnace" of a 34°c forecast and not finding that a fun prospect, as me and heat are not best friends!
Photographed this dog yesterday, full of life in the sea and chatted to his owners. Decided to enter him for the Song Title Challenge with the Beach Boys song, Catch a Wave:
Don't be afraid to try the greatest sport around
(Catch a wave, catch a wave) Everybody tries it once
Those who don't just have to put it down
You paddle out, turn around and raise
And baby, that's all there is to the coastline craze
You gotta catch a wave and you're sittin' on top of the world
Written by:
Brian Douglas Wilson, Mike E. Love
Released: 1963