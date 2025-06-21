Previous
Catch a Wave by casablanca
Catch a Wave

We have been away all week in Scarborough North Bay in Yorkshire and a lovely sunny but balmy 18-22°c. Heading south now into "the furnace" of a 34°c forecast and not finding that a fun prospect, as me and heat are not best friends!

Photographed this dog yesterday, full of life in the sea and chatted to his owners. Decided to enter him for the Song Title Challenge with the Beach Boys song, Catch a Wave:

﻿ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yLgWbH-qhVo

﻿ Don't be afraid to try the greatest sport around
(Catch a wave, catch a wave) Everybody tries it once
Those who don't just have to put it down
You paddle out, turn around and raise
And baby, that's all there is to the coastline craze
You gotta catch a wave and you're sittin' on top of the world

Written by:
Brian Douglas Wilson, Mike E. Love
Released: 1963
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
Diana ace
What a fabulous action shot with all those splashes!
June 21st, 2025  
Alli W
He looks like one happy dog!
June 21st, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Such a fantabulous action shot! Hope you all enjoyed your week away
June 21st, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Love this and the narrative
June 21st, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, that's a great shot! Hope it's not too hot down your way!
June 21st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Fabulous capture beautiful happy dog… and wow a blast of the beach boys…I jumped out of bed dancing.
June 21st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@jamibann 34° in the shade expected..... 🥵🫠 Take me back to the coast!! Lol
June 21st, 2025  
