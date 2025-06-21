We have been away all week in Scarborough North Bay in Yorkshire and a lovely sunny but balmy 18-22°c. Heading south now into "the furnace" of a 34°c forecast and not finding that a fun prospect, as me and heat are not best friends!Photographed this dog yesterday, full of life in the sea and chatted to his owners. Decided to enter him for the Song Title Challenge with the Beach Boys song, Catch a Wave:﻿ Don't be afraid to try the greatest sport around(Catch a wave, catch a wave) Everybody tries it onceThose who don't just have to put it downYou paddle out, turn around and raiseAnd baby, that's all there is to the coastline crazeYou gotta catch a wave and you're sittin' on top of the worldWritten by:Brian Douglas Wilson, Mike E. LoveReleased: 1963