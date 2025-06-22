Previous
Looking back on our holiday
Looking back on our holiday

A little collage of day one of our holiday on 14th June. On the way up, we met with a very dear friend I had not seen in person for 30 years! An absolute delight and we picked up where we left off, the sign of a true and lasting friendship. Won't be leaving it another 30 years though LOL!

It was lovely to arrive back in our Happy Place at Scarborough North Bay in Yorkshire. Our last holiday attempt there was scuppered by poorly elderly relatives and Hubby disappeared to care for one of his on day 2. This time, we managed the whole week together, hurrah!

South Bay at Scarborough is busy and noisy, slot machines and entertainments. North Bay is much quieter and always our choice when we head up that way. The green hill with castle ruins on top is Scarborough Castle and it sits on a promontory between the two bays. Views are from our apartment balcony. Bliss!
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Photo Details

Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
A lovely collage and I am very pleased you had a good holiday in Scarborough. When our boys were very young we used to camp at Scalby Mills near Scarborough and had some wonderful times in Scarborough, lost count of the number of times we must have walked that path in your bottom photo! Also before they moved nearer to us four of Beryl's aunts & uncles lived in Scarborough. A splendid seaside resort.
June 22nd, 2025  
Diana ace
A beautiful collage of your wonderful week together, such lovely shots and scenes.
June 22nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful collage - should be titled "Ooh I love to be by the seaside ! "
June 22nd, 2025  
