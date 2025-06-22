Looking back on our holiday

A little collage of day one of our holiday on 14th June. On the way up, we met with a very dear friend I had not seen in person for 30 years! An absolute delight and we picked up where we left off, the sign of a true and lasting friendship. Won't be leaving it another 30 years though LOL!



It was lovely to arrive back in our Happy Place at Scarborough North Bay in Yorkshire. Our last holiday attempt there was scuppered by poorly elderly relatives and Hubby disappeared to care for one of his on day 2. This time, we managed the whole week together, hurrah!



South Bay at Scarborough is busy and noisy, slot machines and entertainments. North Bay is much quieter and always our choice when we head up that way. The green hill with castle ruins on top is Scarborough Castle and it sits on a promontory between the two bays. Views are from our apartment balcony. Bliss!