Holiday Memories: Sunrise

Sunrises and sunsets always feature strongly for me in Scarborough North Bay. I naturally stir around 3.30am to stroll out on to the balcony attached to the bedroom and see what is happening in terms of pre-dawn colour. Then I go back to sleep and wake again an hour later for dawn itself. Boys never notice, they just sleep through my early morning photography wanderings!



This was dawn on The Young Fella's birthday on Monday 16th June. Glorious, isn't it? Worth waking up for. Love watching the birds like that one skimming the water there. Love watching the early morning fishing boats still out in the Bay. If that were my view every day, I would be rich indeed.