Holiday Memories: Beamish

We spent The Young Fella's birthday 9 days ago at Beamish, the living museum near Durham in the far north east of England. Fabulous day out. Trams, trains, period shops, farms, streets in various different eras. And at the end of the day, we meandered to the funfair and he and I had a ride on the Merry Go Round. I felt like Mary Poppins up there, it was glorious!