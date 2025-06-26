Previous
Holiday Memories: Swallow by casablanca
177 / 365

Holiday Memories: Swallow

I spent all week trying to photograph swallows diving around the beach huts and on the beach. I have never seen them close to before and they are SO fast and change direction all the time. With probably a hundred rejects, I finally got this one. Not perfect by any means, but the best I managed of this swallow diving over the water. One day I shall get a better shot, but I am happy with this for now!

Major computer issues. My Mac keeps crashing in kernel panic.... not managed to solve it yet and machine is becoming unusable. Can't get at most of my Photos currently so winging it from the limited ones I put on my iPad. Techie contacted, waiting to see. Returns may be sporadic for now.
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Only 100 rejects? This is brilliant
June 26th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Ive never heard of a kernel panic, I've learnt something today. I hope you can get yours sorted.
June 26th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot under those difficult circumstances. I too still have issues with my laptop. I hope you get yours sorted out too.
June 26th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a delightful capture!
June 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely captured.
June 26th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
We had swallows nesting in our eves where we used to live and I never managed to get a decent photograph of them so you have done well. Good luck with the Mac.
June 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact