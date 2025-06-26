Holiday Memories: Swallow

I spent all week trying to photograph swallows diving around the beach huts and on the beach. I have never seen them close to before and they are SO fast and change direction all the time. With probably a hundred rejects, I finally got this one. Not perfect by any means, but the best I managed of this swallow diving over the water. One day I shall get a better shot, but I am happy with this for now!



Major computer issues. My Mac keeps crashing in kernel panic.... not managed to solve it yet and machine is becoming unusable. Can't get at most of my Photos currently so winging it from the limited ones I put on my iPad. Techie contacted, waiting to see. Returns may be sporadic for now.