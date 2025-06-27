Holiday Memories: Freddie

Me and the statue of Freddie Gilroy on the front at Scarborough North Bay. He was a local man, renowned for being part of "the Belsen Stragglers," a group of soldiers involved in the liberation of the concentration camp. You can read more about him here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freddie_Gilroy_and_the_Belsen_Stragglers Remarkable man. We have loved this statue for years and always walk along to say hello to him.
Computer taken away by local tech lady yesterday. Here's hoping 🙏
Fingers crossed she fixes your computer…