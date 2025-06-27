Previous
Holiday Memories: Freddie by casablanca
178 / 365

Holiday Memories: Freddie

Me and the statue of Freddie Gilroy on the front at Scarborough North Bay. He was a local man, renowned for being part of "the Belsen Stragglers," a group of soldiers involved in the liberation of the concentration camp. You can read more about him here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freddie_Gilroy_and_the_Belsen_Stragglers Remarkable man. We have loved this statue for years and always walk along to say hello to him.

Computer taken away by local tech lady yesterday. Here's hoping 🙏
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
48% complete

Photo Details

Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Ha,ha,ha, this is wonderful.
June 27th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Look at teeny tiny you. 🤣
June 27th, 2025  
narayani ace
Cute shot
June 27th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wow what a great photo… he's quite a size.
Fingers crossed she fixes your computer…
June 27th, 2025  
Gillian Brown ace
Lovely shot.
June 27th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
You look like a tiny figurine. Good luck with the computer
June 27th, 2025  
Diana ace
I love this great fun shot of you and Freddie! Hope your computer gets fixed and all will be good.
June 27th, 2025  
