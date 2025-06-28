Sign up
Previous
179 / 365
Holiday Memories: sunset vista
One of our nightly walks along the beach or along the promenade when the tide was in. My lad standing on one of the walls watching the sunset. Master of all he surveys.
Computer tech lady making progress. New logic board and graphics upgrade will be happening..... will try to catch up with returns on phone later. Thanks for all your visits.
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
6
3
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
17th June 2025 8:42pm
Exif
View Info
narayani
ace
Such a beautiful image
June 28th, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
Super atmospheric composition
June 28th, 2025
Wylie
ace
storytelling silhouette
June 28th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Lovely image, beautiful sunset
June 28th, 2025
Diana
ace
Stunning capture of this wonderful image, lovely silhouette of your lad. Good news re your computer.
June 28th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
That is very atmospheric and I love the colours especially in the clouds.
June 28th, 2025
