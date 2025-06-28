Previous
Holiday Memories: sunset vista by casablanca
179 / 365

Holiday Memories: sunset vista

One of our nightly walks along the beach or along the promenade when the tide was in. My lad standing on one of the walls watching the sunset. Master of all he surveys.

Computer tech lady making progress. New logic board and graphics upgrade will be happening..... will try to catch up with returns on phone later. Thanks for all your visits.
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani ace
Such a beautiful image
June 28th, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
Super atmospheric composition
June 28th, 2025  
Wylie ace
storytelling silhouette
June 28th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Lovely image, beautiful sunset
June 28th, 2025  
Diana ace
Stunning capture of this wonderful image, lovely silhouette of your lad. Good news re your computer.
June 28th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
That is very atmospheric and I love the colours especially in the clouds.
June 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact