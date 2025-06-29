Sign up
Previous
180 / 365
Holiday Memories: paddling
Me in my Happy Place. Paddling in the rockpools at low tide on the beach at Scarborough North Bay.
I wish I was back there now with another day of over 30° due and predicted 34° tomorrow, eek!
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3247
photos
171
followers
85
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th June 2025 5:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of you in this gorgeous scenery, it could be my happy place too.
June 29th, 2025
