Holiday Memories: paddling by casablanca
180 / 365

Holiday Memories: paddling

Me in my Happy Place. Paddling in the rockpools at low tide on the beach at Scarborough North Bay.

I wish I was back there now with another day of over 30° due and predicted 34° tomorrow, eek!
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
49% complete

Diana ace
Fabulous shot of you in this gorgeous scenery, it could be my happy place too.
June 29th, 2025  
