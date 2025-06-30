Sign up
Previous
181 / 365
Holiday Memories: Just us
The Young Fella took this shot for me. Me and my man, coated in the glow of sunset, on the beach having a last stroll and paddle in the water's edge.
Computer still at the menders....hopefully back mid week.
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
3
0
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
20th June 2025 8:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
Nice he carries your flip-flops
June 30th, 2025
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful shot of the two of you! How lucky to have a real gentleman by your side :-)
June 30th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Leaves me two hands for my camera! He is a darling.
June 30th, 2025
