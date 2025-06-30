Previous
Holiday Memories: Just us by casablanca
181 / 365

Holiday Memories: Just us

The Young Fella took this shot for me. Me and my man, coated in the glow of sunset, on the beach having a last stroll and paddle in the water's edge.

Computer still at the menders....hopefully back mid week.
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
49% complete

JackieR
Nice he carries your flip-flops
June 30th, 2025  
Diana
Such a beautiful shot of the two of you! How lucky to have a real gentleman by your side :-)
June 30th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Leaves me two hands for my camera! He is a darling.
June 30th, 2025  
