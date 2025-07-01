Previous
Final Holiday Memory: sunset walk by casablanca
Final Holiday Memory: sunset walk

This is my boys ahead of me, our last night, walking on the beach at sunset. I really like this one.

And thus ends my holiday memory diary shots. Glad to have passed on some of the pleasure of our favourite place.

Record breaking heat expected again here, but relief should come tomorrow briefly 🎉
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

narayani ace
Beautiful image
July 1st, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful shot! Wonderful silhouettes of your boys.
July 1st, 2025  
Babs ace
It doesn't get better than this does it, what a great shot fav
July 1st, 2025  
Diana ace
Memories are made of this. What a stunning capture and scene.
July 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
This is simply gorgeous!
July 1st, 2025  
