Some like it hot... by casablanca
183 / 365

Some like it hot...

....but I am not one of them!

This was in my car just after 6pm last night driving to my BSL class. 34°c is around 93-94°f for those of you on the different scale. Humidity high, so not particularly British weather! My temperature in the house was 33° when I set off. And still over 32°c at 11pm last night.

All you guys who live in warmer places probably wonder what the fuss is about, but British houses are designed to keep heat inside because we are traditionally colder. Works perfectly most of the time, but an occasional heatwave like this always has us wondering why we don't have air con in our homes! Answer? Don't need it often enough for the expense of installation.

Respite today down at 25° with a little light rain, but heading back up again on Friday. Onwards and upwards.....I shall enjoy the cooler day today!
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

Kathy A
I'm cold down here, I'd gladly swap right now 😉
July 2nd, 2025  
Diana
Fabulous shot but much too hot for me ;-)
July 2nd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧
@kjarn If you blow hard my way and i blow hard your way, maybe we can get the weather fronts to swap! 😅😅😅
July 2nd, 2025  
Jo
Too hot for me!
July 2nd, 2025  
Boxplayer
Pheeww yesterday was bad. Now enjoying the respite. Think Friday might only be a blip hopefully.
July 2nd, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop
Didn't get that high here but it was still quite uncomfortable. It has cooled down considerably, rained earlier and it is now 15°f.

#2 son and his boys have been in Nice since early Sunday having a great time and don't seem to mind the heat which is much higher than Mansfield!
July 2nd, 2025  
