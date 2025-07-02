Some like it hot...

....but I am not one of them!



This was in my car just after 6pm last night driving to my BSL class. 34°c is around 93-94°f for those of you on the different scale. Humidity high, so not particularly British weather! My temperature in the house was 33° when I set off. And still over 32°c at 11pm last night.



All you guys who live in warmer places probably wonder what the fuss is about, but British houses are designed to keep heat inside because we are traditionally colder. Works perfectly most of the time, but an occasional heatwave like this always has us wondering why we don't have air con in our homes! Answer? Don't need it often enough for the expense of installation.



Respite today down at 25° with a little light rain, but heading back up again on Friday. Onwards and upwards.....I shall enjoy the cooler day today!