Photobombed by casablanca
185 / 365

Photobombed

This made me smile. Had the little butterfly on the right sharp and lovely and as I took it, the orange one flew in, dramatic entrance and all of a blur!

Computer part is still languishing in the mail hub and has not been delivered to my Tech lady yet, so still without it. Hopefully soon...
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
What a great shot. Hope you get that computer back up and running soon.
July 4th, 2025  
