Previous
187 / 365
Hilarious
My son is famous for his amusing and often cryptic t-shirts. This one arrived in the post as a belated birthday gift and we thought it was really funny.
Yesterday, he was at Comic Con in London dressed as Clint Eastwood in hat, poncho and chewing a cheroot. I love him, he's such fun.
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
2
0
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3254
photos
170
followers
83
following
51% complete
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
3rd July 2025 6:22pm
Kathy A
ace
Game over for me straight away. Very funny!
July 6th, 2025
Diana
ace
Quite hilarious, you must have so much fun with him :-)
July 6th, 2025
