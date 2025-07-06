Previous
Hilarious by casablanca
Hilarious

My son is famous for his amusing and often cryptic t-shirts. This one arrived in the post as a belated birthday gift and we thought it was really funny.

Yesterday, he was at Comic Con in London dressed as Clint Eastwood in hat, poncho and chewing a cheroot. I love him, he's such fun.
Casablanca 🇬🇧

Kathy A ace
Game over for me straight away. Very funny!
July 6th, 2025  
Diana ace
Quite hilarious, you must have so much fun with him :-)
July 6th, 2025  
