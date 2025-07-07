Previous
Diary Moment by casablanca
A phone selfie taken by my Hubby at the Test Cricket at Edgbaston yesterday as in a bout of rain, the best India batsman ever came out from the commentary box and mingled. He was over the moon to meet the amazing Sunil Gavaskar.
Casablanca 🇬🇧

My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Amazing selfie and what a memory for him.
July 7th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wow…this is really cool!!! Meant to be
July 7th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Mr Gavaskar looks most non-plussed
July 7th, 2025  
Diana ace
Great selfie of this happy occasion.
July 7th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Overwhelmed by meeting my Hubby!! There were many cheering Indian fans who headed his way when they saw him. Such a nice man.
July 7th, 2025  
