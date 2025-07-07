Sign up
Previous
188 / 365
Diary Moment
A phone selfie taken by my Hubby at the Test Cricket at Edgbaston yesterday as in a bout of rain, the best India batsman ever came out from the commentary box and mingled. He was over the moon to meet the amazing Sunil Gavaskar.
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
Amazing selfie and what a memory for him.
July 7th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wow…this is really cool!!! Meant to be
July 7th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Mr Gavaskar looks most non-plussed
July 7th, 2025
Diana
ace
Great selfie of this happy occasion.
July 7th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Overwhelmed by meeting my Hubby!! There were many cheering Indian fans who headed his way when they saw him. Such a nice man.
July 7th, 2025
