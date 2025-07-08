Previous
Honey, I'm home! by casablanca
189 / 365

Honey, I'm home!

Hoorays and hallelujahs, I have my computer back at last! New Logic Board in, increased RAM and access to my photo libraries again. Onwards and upwards we go......
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
51% complete

Annie D
YAY!
July 8th, 2025  
Diana
How fabulous, I love the image and your keyboard!
July 8th, 2025  
JackieR
I think olive has read that book!
July 8th, 2025  
Janice
Woohoo, that's great news.
July 8th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I suspect it is compulsory reading among cats!!
July 8th, 2025  
Diana
@casablanca I think Minky read it too, "how to be loud at night"
July 8th, 2025  
Hazel
So happy for you!
July 8th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop
Hooray! Love your coloured keyboard.
July 8th, 2025  
