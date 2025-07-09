Previous
Morning sun by casablanca
Morning sun

On the way back from my early morning walk today, this web on the school fence caught my eye. Enjoyed the light on it. Only had a phone to hand, but it had to do! Hot day ahead.
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

Suzanne
This is magic!
July 9th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop
Very well observed and a compelling photo.
July 9th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman
Oh, nice! Serendipity!
July 9th, 2025  
Renee Salamon
So much detail on the web beautifully lit by the sunlight
July 9th, 2025  
Diana
Stunning capture and light!
July 9th, 2025  
Kathy A
Such wonderful light!
July 9th, 2025  
Nigel Rogers
Nice.
July 9th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Great capture of light. Phones are so good these days.
July 9th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧
@wakelys Yes, they are. Needed editing to sharpen it up and bring up the black point, but at least it would focus on what I wanted it to! Phones have come a long way. Still prefer my camera though!
July 9th, 2025  
