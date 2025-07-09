Sign up
Previous
190 / 365
Morning sun
On the way back from my early morning walk today, this web on the school fence caught my eye. Enjoyed the light on it. Only had a phone to hand, but it had to do! Hot day ahead.
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
9
5
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3257
photos
171
followers
84
following
52% complete
Suzanne
ace
This is magic!
July 9th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
Very well observed and a compelling photo.
July 9th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, nice! Serendipity!
July 9th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
So much detail on the web beautifully lit by the sunlight
July 9th, 2025
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and light!
July 9th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Such wonderful light!
July 9th, 2025
Nigel Rogers
ace
Nice.
July 9th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture of light. Phones are so good these days.
July 9th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@wakelys
Yes, they are. Needed editing to sharpen it up and bring up the black point, but at least it would focus on what I wanted it to! Phones have come a long way. Still prefer my camera though!
July 9th, 2025
