Sky

My Swiss friend taught me years ago to step outside and look up at the sky for 2 minutes. Doesn't matter if it is clear and blue, clouded or grey and raining. Just stop, stare up at the sky and take in what you are looking at. She said it re-sets your brain and she's right.



Today has begun hot already and a scorcher is coming. I am heading into central London where it tends to be hotter still as cities hold the heat more. I shall be looking at the sky whenever I can.