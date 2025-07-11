Sign up
Previous
192 / 365
Fiddler on the Roof
Diary shot for me. Back in 1994, we saw Topol perform in his iconic role of Tevye on the stage in London and it was one of the highlights of my life.
Yesterday afternoon, hubby and I caught the matinee performance of Fiddler on the Roof at London's Barbican and it was outstanding. Creative, pacey, lovely clarity of diction and superb ensemble work.
The top two photos are phone shots of mine and the bottom two are professional promotional shots from the show as, quite rightly, no photography allowed.
Worth the trek into London on a very hot day. I am still singing!
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
Kathy A
ace
I’m glad you both had a good time.
July 11th, 2025
Diana
ace
A fabulous collage of a wonderful play! Unfortunately, I never got to see it.
July 11th, 2025
