Fiddler on the Roof

Diary shot for me. Back in 1994, we saw Topol perform in his iconic role of Tevye on the stage in London and it was one of the highlights of my life.



Yesterday afternoon, hubby and I caught the matinee performance of Fiddler on the Roof at London's Barbican and it was outstanding. Creative, pacey, lovely clarity of diction and superb ensemble work.



The top two photos are phone shots of mine and the bottom two are professional promotional shots from the show as, quite rightly, no photography allowed.



Worth the trek into London on a very hot day. I am still singing!