Unintentional Camera Movement! by casablanca
Unintentional Camera Movement!

I must have hit the button as I moved my phone up to photograph the stage curtain from yesterday's shot, because this one was on my phone library immediately before it.

I quite liked it! Like a golden waterfall with firework trails.

Just for fun.
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

Andrew-Bede Allsop
The first thought that came into my head was the phrase "A vision of Hell" which probably says more about my state of mind than anything else. A good photograph and happy accident though.
July 14th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧
@allsop Oh my!!
July 14th, 2025  
Janice
Love this, great abstract.
July 14th, 2025  
Brian
Accidental photo art. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
July 14th, 2025  
Beverley
A wonderful golden flow of energy…. I really really like!
A brilliant accidental piece of Art…
July 14th, 2025  
