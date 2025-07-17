Previous
Help, Mama, I put my head on backwards.... by casablanca
Help, Mama, I put my head on backwards....

Confused Canada goose at the local pond yesterday. Made me smile.
17th July 2025

Casablanca 🇬🇧

@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Andrew-Bede Allsop
Doesn't look very happy at you for taking her picture, did you get permission?
July 17th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧
@allsop Signed in triplicate and witnessed by a pigeon.
July 17th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@casablanca LOL x 3
July 17th, 2025  
Diana
Lovely shot of this beauty, our geese often sleep like that .
July 17th, 2025  
Jo
What a beautiful detailed capture
July 17th, 2025  
