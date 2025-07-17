Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
198 / 365
Help, Mama, I put my head on backwards....
Confused Canada goose at the local pond yesterday. Made me smile.
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3266
photos
172
followers
84
following
54% complete
View this month »
191
192
193
194
195
196
197
198
Latest from all albums
192
214
193
194
195
196
197
198
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
16th July 2025 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
Doesn't look very happy at you for taking her picture, did you get permission?
July 17th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@allsop
Signed in triplicate and witnessed by a pigeon.
July 17th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@casablanca
LOL x 3
July 17th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beauty, our geese often sleep like that .
July 17th, 2025
Jo
ace
What a beautiful detailed capture
July 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close