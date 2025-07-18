Sign up
199 / 365
Oi, oi.....
"Don't look now, girls, but there's a pigeon trying to sneak into our private Lido..."
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
1
0
Casablanca 🇬🇧
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Kathy A
ace
This gave me a laugh. Nice reflections
July 18th, 2025
