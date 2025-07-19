Sign up
Previous
200 / 365
Memorial Tree
An offering for the current statues, memorials and sculptures challenge, which should come from a cemetery for this round. Details here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50932/new-round-of-statues,-memorials-and-sculptures-starts-now-theme:-cemetery
This is part of the Memorial Tree that is in the room where the Books of Remembrance are placed at a cemetery in a town not far away. Each leaf is a separate memorial to someone. It is a lovely idea, I think.
Edit is a small touch of Posterise on Affinity.
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
4
1
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3268
photos
172
followers
84
following
54% complete
193
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
18th July 2025 10:29am
Tags
sms6
Maggiemae
ace
Love the curly wurlys - very arty! fav
July 19th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
A beautiful simple way to remember a person.
July 19th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
That sure is a lovely idea
July 19th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this wonderful idea.
July 19th, 2025
