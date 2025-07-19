Previous
Memorial Tree by casablanca
Memorial Tree

An offering for the current statues, memorials and sculptures challenge, which should come from a cemetery for this round. Details here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50932/new-round-of-statues,-memorials-and-sculptures-starts-now-theme:-cemetery

This is part of the Memorial Tree that is in the room where the Books of Remembrance are placed at a cemetery in a town not far away. Each leaf is a separate memorial to someone. It is a lovely idea, I think.

Edit is a small touch of Posterise on Affinity.
Maggiemae ace
Love the curly wurlys - very arty! fav
July 19th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
A beautiful simple way to remember a person.
July 19th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
That sure is a lovely idea
July 19th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this wonderful idea.
July 19th, 2025  
