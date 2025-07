An offering for the current statues, memorials and sculptures challenge, which should come from a cemetery for this round. Details here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50932/new-round-of-statues,-memorials-and-sculptures-starts-now-theme:-cemetery This is part of the Memorial Tree that is in the room where the Books of Remembrance are placed at a cemetery in a town not far away. Each leaf is a separate memorial to someone. It is a lovely idea, I think.Edit is a small touch of Posterise on Affinity.