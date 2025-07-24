Sign up
Previous
205 / 365
Hover fly
I love watching hover flies. Such pretty things and none of the potential hazards of the similar looking wasp!
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
8
4
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3273
photos
173
followers
84
following
56% complete
View this month »
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
24th July 2025 7:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
Good bokeh and the colours are stunning.
July 24th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful shot, fabulous focus and glorious bokeh
July 24th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful ! super clarity and focus with delightful bokeh and colours ! fav
July 24th, 2025
Nigel Rogers
ace
Good shot
July 24th, 2025
Babs
ace
Hoverflies are beautiful aren't they well spotted
July 24th, 2025
Hazel
ace
Beautiful light, focus, bokeh - everything in fact - love it!
July 24th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fantastic close up and details, wonderful bokeh too.
July 24th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely. They are such hard workers.
July 24th, 2025
