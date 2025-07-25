Previous
In a whirl by casablanca
206 / 365

In a whirl

There is a tall garden wall near me along my walking route into town and I love looking at the lichens on top of it. Miniature worlds, tiny forests. I loved this furry spiral plant reaching up to the sky.
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

Diana ace
such a wonderful macro, great clarity and tones.
July 25th, 2025  
Brian ace
Well spotted and captured
July 25th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing what we can discover if only we look - a wonderful macro - fav
July 25th, 2025  
