Previous
206 / 365
In a whirl
There is a tall garden wall near me along my walking route into town and I love looking at the lichens on top of it. Miniature worlds, tiny forests. I loved this furry spiral plant reaching up to the sky.
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
25th July 2025 6:45am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Diana
ace
such a wonderful macro, great clarity and tones.
July 25th, 2025
Brian
ace
Well spotted and captured
July 25th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing what we can discover if only we look - a wonderful macro - fav
July 25th, 2025
