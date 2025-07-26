Previous
Happy Pat and Happy Casa! by casablanca
207 / 365

Happy Pat and Happy Casa!

Fabulous to meet up with Pat and also her lovely daughter Cathy and her dog Connie at Tebay Services in Cumbria for a travel stop. Lovely ladies, just as I thought they would be 🤗🤗
@happypat
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Zilli~ ace
Awww
July 26th, 2025  
Babs ace
How lovely to be able to catch up with Pat. You are a long way from home.
July 26th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful for you both ! and a lovely Happy Shot of you both !
July 26th, 2025  
