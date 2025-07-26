Sign up
207 / 365
Happy Pat and Happy Casa!
Fabulous to meet up with Pat and also her lovely daughter Cathy and her dog Connie at Tebay Services in Cumbria for a travel stop. Lovely ladies, just as I thought they would be 🤗🤗
@happypat
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
Casablanca 🇬🇧
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Zilli~
ace
Awww
July 26th, 2025
Babs
ace
How lovely to be able to catch up with Pat. You are a long way from home.
July 26th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful for you both ! and a lovely Happy Shot of you both !
July 26th, 2025
