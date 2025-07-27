Previous
Taking a break by casablanca
208 / 365

Taking a break

Spotted this wee fella yesterday enjoying a wee rest on this flower. What a handsome dude!
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
JackieR ace
A pretty handsome photo too
July 27th, 2025  
Alli W
Fantastic capture!
July 27th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Fantastic macro shot with lovely contrasting colours
July 27th, 2025  
narayani ace
Gorgeous shot!
July 27th, 2025  
Barb ace
Gorgeous focus and collor!
July 27th, 2025  
Pam Knowler ace
Gorgeous capture!
July 27th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a beautiful shot. Love the lacy wings fav
July 27th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot. It must have been a lucy day for you because they stop only for a very short period before moving on.
July 27th, 2025  
