Previous
208 / 365
Taking a break
Spotted this wee fella yesterday enjoying a wee rest on this flower. What a handsome dude!
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
8
3
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3276
photos
173
followers
84
following
56% complete
201
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
Views
13
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
26th July 2025 2:20pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
JackieR
ace
A pretty handsome photo too
July 27th, 2025
Alli W
Fantastic capture!
July 27th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Fantastic macro shot with lovely contrasting colours
July 27th, 2025
narayani
ace
Gorgeous shot!
July 27th, 2025
Barb
ace
Gorgeous focus and collor!
July 27th, 2025
Pam Knowler
ace
Gorgeous capture!
July 27th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a beautiful shot. Love the lacy wings fav
July 27th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot. It must have been a lucy day for you because they stop only for a very short period before moving on.
July 27th, 2025
