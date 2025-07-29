Innominate Tarn

Not my photo, but Hubby's phone shot he sent me, which I edited a little. This is Innominate Tarn on Haystacks in Cumbria, famous for being the place where Wainwright's ashes were scattered. Hubby hiked at Haystacks Fell yesterday. Wainwright, if you have not heard of him, was the man responsible for creating photo guides and written routes for all the Fells (the name Cumbrians use for mountains) in the Lake District and was a much revered chap among walkers. Haystacks was his favourite hike, which is why his ashes are there.