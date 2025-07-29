Previous
Innominate Tarn by casablanca
210 / 365

Innominate Tarn

Not my photo, but Hubby's phone shot he sent me, which I edited a little. This is Innominate Tarn on Haystacks in Cumbria, famous for being the place where Wainwright's ashes were scattered. Hubby hiked at Haystacks Fell yesterday. Wainwright, if you have not heard of him, was the man responsible for creating photo guides and written routes for all the Fells (the name Cumbrians use for mountains) in the Lake District and was a much revered chap among walkers. Haystacks was his favourite hike, which is why his ashes are there.
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
57% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
A really lovely scene
July 29th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful photo… interesting to ready your super narrative too…
July 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact