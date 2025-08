From Catbells lower ridge

Now I am home, I will probably post a few more shots from my visit to The Lake District.



This is a little phone pano I took part way down the hike on Thursday. The prominent peak to the left is Skiddaw, in the distance following the path along you can glimpse Bassenthwaite Lake and on the right you can see part of Derwentwater and Keswick is the town nestled there under the fell. Derwentwater is my favourite lake in the world.