BSL interpreter

I attended the evening meetings at the Keswick Convention last week (an annual Christian conference in its 150th year, free of charge and financed purely by donations) and as always was delighted to be catered for as a BSL user by having sign language interpreters for every meeting. They are also there on the screen playing catch up on things I have missed on YouTube too, so it is very useful for the deaf and someone like me with hearing challenges.



This was my view from the side on seat I chose by the stage. Fantastic view on the signing and then the speakers too over her head, so I could use both lipreading and signing to help me hear anything that was indistinct for me. Such a welcoming team of interpreters too. Love them all!