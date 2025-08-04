Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
216 / 365
Ullswater
Going back over the few images I took last week, this one was the place we stopped for lunch on our way up to Keswick. Glenridding on Ullswater. Such a peaceful spot.
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3284
photos
174
followers
83
following
59% complete
View this month »
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
26th July 2025 2:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Oh, what a delightful capture of this beautiful landscape and scene. I love the flowers and reflections too.
August 4th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A lovely landscape and peaceful
August 4th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great scenery and foreground reflections.
August 4th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
August 4th, 2025
narayani
ace
It looks beautiful
August 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close