Ullswater by casablanca
Ullswater

Going back over the few images I took last week, this one was the place we stopped for lunch on our way up to Keswick. Glenridding on Ullswater. Such a peaceful spot.
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

@casablanca
Diana
Oh, what a delightful capture of this beautiful landscape and scene. I love the flowers and reflections too.
August 4th, 2025  
Shirley
A lovely landscape and peaceful
August 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Great scenery and foreground reflections.
August 4th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
August 4th, 2025  
narayani
It looks beautiful
August 4th, 2025  
