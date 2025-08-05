Previous
Haystacks by casablanca
Haystacks

Another one of Hubby's phone photos from his hike up Haystacks, which I have edited to bring out the depth and terrain better. He loved that climb, one he has wanted to do for years.
5th August 2025

Casablanca 🇬🇧

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful landscape and scene, it sure looks pretty high!
August 5th, 2025  
narayani ace
Gorgeous landscape
August 5th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
It looks quite wild and high yet the heather is still hanging on. Nice to view!
August 5th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful view.
August 5th, 2025  
