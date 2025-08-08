Last one from Catbells

For those of you who have been enjoying Hubby's hiking pictures that I have been merrily editing and presenting, he is actually a very experienced hiker, as indeed I used to be too. He and the Young Fella have walked the Coast to Coast twice (a whisker under 200 miles) and he and I did the Kerry Way before the boy was born (120 miles high in the mountains of southern Ireland) along with him being an ex army officer and lugging railway sleepers up steep hills in freezing February in Wales!



I can't do the lengths and heights I used to because of arthritis issues in my feet and ankles these days, which breaks my heart truthfully, but it is what it is. So Catbells last week was a huge thing for me to manage. I miss going with him so much as I have hiked all my life, but I cheer him on when he goes and have to make do with enjoying his phone shots and playing with them to make them stronger images.



This is one more from Catbells that I took on our final day in Keswick last week to finish off those Lake District memories.