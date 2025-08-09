Previous
Bit of history: July 2018, Catbells by casablanca
Bit of history: July 2018, Catbells

Just for fun, this was July 2018. The Young Fella had just climbed to Everest Base Camp (18,000 feet) and was home again and restless. So we went to The Lake District and he set off on his second time on the 200 mile Coast to Coast hike with his Dad.

This was us in the 5 days we had together before I left them at St Bees to begin the hike. You will recognise the summit marker from the photo of me and my Hubby last week ( https://365project.org/casablanca/2025/2025-08-01 ) though this one is, of course, my wonderful boy.

This was me in my element after spinal surgery had scuppered my hiking for a while and before arthritis damaged my feet and ankles. I love these photos. A happy place for me! A year later arthritis kicked in dramatically. I still do my best and manage it as I can.

And @maggiemae you will see the identical view pictured as from yesterday's image too, which is why I knew where it was without the use of an app!
Zilli~ ace
Wonderful, such happy memories!
August 9th, 2025  
Mags ace
A fun collage and some great shots here!
August 9th, 2025  
