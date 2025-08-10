Previous
Just hanging out by casablanca
222 / 365

Just hanging out

When Pat and I met up recently, she gave me a little gift. It was this gorgeous wood and ceramic Fly Agaric mushroom. Hanging in my kitchen here, it just wanted her to know it likes its new home!
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

Susan Wakely ace
What a sweet little gift.
August 10th, 2025  
Annie D ace
Such a lovely gift :)
August 10th, 2025  
Diana ace
What a lovely gift and a great place to keep it.
August 10th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
This is so lovely
August 10th, 2025  
