222 / 365
Just hanging out
When Pat and I met up recently, she gave me a little gift. It was this gorgeous wood and ceramic Fly Agaric mushroom. Hanging in my kitchen here, it just wanted her to know it likes its new home!
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
Casablanca 🇬🇧
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Susan Wakely
What a sweet little gift.
August 10th, 2025
Annie D
Such a lovely gift :)
August 10th, 2025
Diana
What a lovely gift and a great place to keep it.
August 10th, 2025
Kathy A
This is so lovely
August 10th, 2025
