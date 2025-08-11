Previous
Breakfast time

I love watching butterflies.

Sorry I am fairly absent currently and returns are sporadic. I do appreciate every visit, just got a lot going on at the moment and don't always have time to do more than just posting a shot.
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh lovely shot ... and join the 'lot going on at the moment' club! I'm just managing to keep my head above water at present. Hope all your 'things' are positive.
August 11th, 2025  
narayani ace
Fabulous focus
August 11th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured, wonderful focus and dof.
August 11th, 2025  
Nigel Rogers ace
Well taken
August 11th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Incredible. A most beautiful which somehow captures the interdependence of flowers and insects.
August 11th, 2025  
Babs ace
Absolutely gorgeous, hope you are OK fav
August 11th, 2025  
Annie D ace
beautiful detail:)
August 11th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Wonderful shot with fabulous focus on that antennae. Hope you are ok x
August 11th, 2025  
