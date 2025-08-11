Sign up
Previous
223 / 365
Breakfast time
I love watching butterflies.
Sorry I am fairly absent currently and returns are sporadic. I do appreciate every visit, just got a lot going on at the moment and don't always have time to do more than just posting a shot.
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
8
5
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3291
photos
174
followers
83
following
61% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
8
Fav's
5
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
10th August 2025 2:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh lovely shot ... and join the 'lot going on at the moment' club! I'm just managing to keep my head above water at present. Hope all your 'things' are positive.
August 11th, 2025
narayani
ace
Fabulous focus
August 11th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured, wonderful focus and dof.
August 11th, 2025
Nigel Rogers
ace
Well taken
August 11th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
Incredible. A most beautiful which somehow captures the interdependence of flowers and insects.
August 11th, 2025
Babs
ace
Absolutely gorgeous, hope you are OK fav
August 11th, 2025
Annie D
ace
beautiful detail:)
August 11th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Wonderful shot with fabulous focus on that antennae. Hope you are ok x
August 11th, 2025
