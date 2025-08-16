Previous
The Lightning Thief by casablanca
228 / 365

The Lightning Thief

Taking an evening off together is a wonderful thing when life is complex as it currently is. We three headed to Windsor last night to see the stage musical of Percy Jackson, The Lightning Thief and it was an absolute blast! So full of energy, all the fun and quirk of the book series and fantastic performances by the whole cast.

If you are not familiar with the books, they were written by Rick Riordan and the theme centres around young people who are half blood demi-gods, sired by a human and one of the Greek gods. The books are great fun, full of adventure and very witty. They made some films but excluded some of the best characters so we did not enjoy them much. But this show? Absolutely fantastic. Still singing the songs.

In case you are wondering, the blue cocktails were a great fun extra at the bar as Percy Jackson has a thing about blue food. The orange colour is because Camp Half Blood where the students stay in Summer has orange camp t-shirts. Theatre was full of people wearing something orange last night!
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
62% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Family time is so precious and ho do this together sounds right up your street
August 16th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Don't know the books but they sound the kind of thing I would like so I am going to try them. Great that you all could get a bit of a break together.
August 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Sounds fun.
August 16th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
I'm glad you all had a nice night together
August 16th, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous collage of your great outing, such precious times going out together.
August 16th, 2025  
Annie D ace
What a fun way to spend time :)
August 16th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@allsop Read them in order - they progress! The Lightning Thief is the first one. We used to lie in wait for the postman as ordered them to arrive on the day of publication every year when the lad was younger. I would read the new one during the day, him after school and Hubby in the late evening! We did enjoy them so much.
August 16th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@casablanca I always try to read books in the order they were written so definitely will with these.
August 16th, 2025  
Babs ace
So glad you were able to have some fun in the midst of difficult times. It lifts the spirits doesn't it
August 16th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@allsop The original set was just the first 5 books. I have not read two that came out recently. To me the first 5 are complete. Enjoy!
August 16th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@onewing Certainly does
August 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact