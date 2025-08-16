The Lightning Thief

Taking an evening off together is a wonderful thing when life is complex as it currently is. We three headed to Windsor last night to see the stage musical of Percy Jackson, The Lightning Thief and it was an absolute blast! So full of energy, all the fun and quirk of the book series and fantastic performances by the whole cast.



If you are not familiar with the books, they were written by Rick Riordan and the theme centres around young people who are half blood demi-gods, sired by a human and one of the Greek gods. The books are great fun, full of adventure and very witty. They made some films but excluded some of the best characters so we did not enjoy them much. But this show? Absolutely fantastic. Still singing the songs.



In case you are wondering, the blue cocktails were a great fun extra at the bar as Percy Jackson has a thing about blue food. The orange colour is because Camp Half Blood where the students stay in Summer has orange camp t-shirts. Theatre was full of people wearing something orange last night!