Previous
229 / 365
Labyrinth
This pair of doors is behind Windsor Castle and it immediately reminded me of the film "Labyrinth" by Jim Henson starring David Bowie. One door leads to the castle, the other to certain death... always enjoyed the way she tries to solve the puzzle.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4JuuenW50Kk
Thanks for visiting, continuing to be mostly absent for now. Thanks for your patience.
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
5
3
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
222
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
15th August 2025 6:16pm
Susan Wakely
ace
Great doors but not familiar with the film.
August 17th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
Which of these would you choose?🤔
August 17th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@allsop
One of them always lies and one always tells the truth......the classic riddle.
August 17th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Lovely doors
August 17th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Most posh
August 17th, 2025
