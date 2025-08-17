Previous
Labyrinth by casablanca
229 / 365

Labyrinth

This pair of doors is behind Windsor Castle and it immediately reminded me of the film "Labyrinth" by Jim Henson starring David Bowie. One door leads to the castle, the other to certain death... always enjoyed the way she tries to solve the puzzle.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4JuuenW50Kk

Thanks for visiting, continuing to be mostly absent for now. Thanks for your patience.
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
62% complete

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great doors but not familiar with the film.
August 17th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Which of these would you choose?🤔
August 17th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@allsop One of them always lies and one always tells the truth......the classic riddle.
August 17th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Lovely doors
August 17th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Most posh
August 17th, 2025  
