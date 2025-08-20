Early Autumn

Took a break and had a few hours to myself today. I went for a walk at the site where my lad works around the lakes and woods.



Surprised at how early I am seeing fallen leaves and signs of Autumn when it is only mid August, but then it is not that unusual when it has been a very hot and dry Summer as indeed it has here. Nature tends to show signs of stress in the lack of water and advances the season early. Colourful season, I like it.



Apologies, I am still largely absent due to family issues. Thanks for visiting.