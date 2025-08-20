Previous
Early Autumn by casablanca
Early Autumn

Took a break and had a few hours to myself today. I went for a walk at the site where my lad works around the lakes and woods.

Surprised at how early I am seeing fallen leaves and signs of Autumn when it is only mid August, but then it is not that unusual when it has been a very hot and dry Summer as indeed it has here. Nature tends to show signs of stress in the lack of water and advances the season early. Colourful season, I like it.

Apologies, I am still largely absent due to family issues. Thanks for visiting.
Casablanca 🇬🇧

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such wonderful signs of an early Autumn displayed in your collage . and yes of course nature has a hand in this with the hot dry summer we have had ! fav
August 20th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful shots in your lovely collage. Always good to take the time one needs. I hope you will soon be back to your chippy self. Sending positive thoughts your way 💝
August 20th, 2025  
Brennie B
Lovely . Yes. I thought today autumn will be early.xx hugs xx
August 20th, 2025  
vaidas ace
Nice
August 20th, 2025  
