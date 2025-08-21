Previous
Pathway by casablanca
Pathway

Another from yesterday's walk. Trees have shed their leaves here from the excessively dry weather. Strange sight in August, but natural enough.
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

Boxplayer
Yes definitely, leaves coming down properly now, nice scene
August 21st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Yes with sadness we see the end of Summer , with the days drawing in and the trees and bushes starting to shed their leaves !
August 21st, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Lovely capture
August 21st, 2025  
Kenneth Rose
A lovely shot full of mystery, what's at the end of that pathway, makes you wonder. Well done
August 21st, 2025  
