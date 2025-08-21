Sign up
Previous
232 / 365
Pathway
Another from yesterday's walk. Trees have shed their leaves here from the excessively dry weather. Strange sight in August, but natural enough.
21st August 2025
21st Aug 25
4
1
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3300
photos
173
followers
84
following
63% complete
View this month »
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
20th August 2025 11:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Boxplayer
ace
Yes definitely, leaves coming down properly now, nice scene
August 21st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Yes with sadness we see the end of Summer , with the days drawing in and the trees and bushes starting to shed their leaves !
August 21st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely capture
August 21st, 2025
Kenneth Rose
ace
A lovely shot full of mystery, what's at the end of that pathway, makes you wonder. Well done
August 21st, 2025
