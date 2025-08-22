Previous
Leaves by casablanca
233 / 365

Leaves

Reminded me of the children's song 10 Green Bottles.
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
63% complete

Issi Bannerman ace
Yes - and I immediately thought of washing hanging out on the line. All nicely colour coordinated and ordered! Lovely.
August 22nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Haha you would be singing forever if if did the leaves.
August 22nd, 2025  
Shirley ace
I agree lol.
August 22nd, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Goodness, wouldn't it take a long time using the leaves! Lovely shot
August 22nd, 2025  
Jo ace
I can see why they remind you of this
August 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
