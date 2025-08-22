Sign up
Previous
233 / 365
Leaves
Reminded me of the children's song 10 Green Bottles.
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
5
2
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3301
photos
173
followers
84
following
63% complete
View this month »
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
233
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
20th August 2025 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Issi Bannerman
ace
Yes - and I immediately thought of washing hanging out on the line. All nicely colour coordinated and ordered! Lovely.
August 22nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Haha you would be singing forever if if did the leaves.
August 22nd, 2025
Shirley
ace
I agree lol.
August 22nd, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Goodness, wouldn't it take a long time using the leaves! Lovely shot
August 22nd, 2025
Jo
ace
I can see why they remind you of this
August 22nd, 2025
