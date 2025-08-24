Sign up
Previous
235 / 365
Music Man
Another from the other day visiting Chelmsford where this busker had the most amazing set of puppets, playing and moving to the jazz music he was playing. Mesmerising and unusual.
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
7
6
Casablanca 🇬🇧
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
20th August 2025 2:05pm
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
A great street shot.
August 24th, 2025
Annie D
ace
Wow! How wonderful :)
August 24th, 2025
Diana
ace
What a wonderful find and capture, I would have spent hours watching and listening to this lot!
August 24th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, that's such a cool image!
August 24th, 2025
narayani
ace
Looks fabulous
August 24th, 2025
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
That is amazing! You do find some great subjects 😎
August 24th, 2025
Janice
ace
That looks fun, good capture.
August 24th, 2025
