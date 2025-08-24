Previous
Music Man by casablanca
235 / 365

Another from the other day visiting Chelmsford where this busker had the most amazing set of puppets, playing and moving to the jazz music he was playing. Mesmerising and unusual.
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Susan Wakely ace
A great street shot.
August 24th, 2025  
Annie D ace
Wow! How wonderful :)
August 24th, 2025  
Diana ace
What a wonderful find and capture, I would have spent hours watching and listening to this lot!
August 24th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, that's such a cool image!
August 24th, 2025  
narayani ace
Looks fabulous
August 24th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
That is amazing! You do find some great subjects 😎
August 24th, 2025  
Janice ace
That looks fun, good capture.
August 24th, 2025  
