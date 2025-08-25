Previous
Even angels need dusting sometimes! by casablanca
236 / 365

Even angels need dusting sometimes!

25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧

On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw - so adorable -- the fine cobweb adds to the charm of this angel ! fav
August 25th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Looks like a bridal veil, quite appropriate when you think about it.
August 25th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured and wonderful light.
August 25th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Haha so cute
August 25th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Great shot, fabulous light!
August 25th, 2025  
