With love

Said farewell to my lovely auntie today. These photos are over 60 years apart and it is one of the earliest ones of me and my mother (left) with my auntie, along with my cousin who was born just a few months after me (right). The other shot was taken just a couple of months ago.



My four cousins did an amazing job of the service in emotional circumstances, I was very proud of them.



Wakes are always good things for reconnecting with far flung family you rarely see but love dearly. Such things are helpful as you process and look to move forwards.