Flag Day

Operation Raise the Colours has seen many parts of England covered with union jacks or St George England flags. Raised on homes and lamp posts or painted on roundabouts or zebra crossings, I am seeing them everywhere.



Controversial, some question if there is far right influence behind them. Some fear it is xenophobia or racism. But many people seem to be simply staking their claim to their towns, the basic primeval drive to mark your territory, show pride in your country and many are expressing a call back to stronger historic values amid rising concerns about unstemmed migrant influx with the complexities of an overloaded appeals system. Meanwhile, the tax payers are funding the stay of tens of thousands while they wait for years for an answer, but are not allowed to work while waiting. Penning young single men up in cheap hotels with nothing to do would seem to be a powder keg. Hot political potato here right now and the papers are full of leaders vying to prove they can manage it best.



Where the treaties designed to protect human rights in a post war zone had good intentions when put in place many decades ago, they now seem to be being "gamed" by illegal immigrants and those who extort fortunes to bring them on inadequate boats across the English Channel.



I am watching with interest to see how this plays out and hoping it remains peaceful.....