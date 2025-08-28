Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
239 / 365
Leaf
Saw this leaf on the roof of my son's car and it caught my eye. Enjoyed the textures and shape.
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2025, my 9th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
3307
photos
173
followers
84
following
65% complete
View this month »
232
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2025
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
28th August 2025 7:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
Nice reflection and well observed.
August 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely spot and capture.
August 28th, 2025
Beverley
ace
A beautiful leaf
August 28th, 2025
Diana
ace
It looks amazing with the refections, lovely colours and shapes.
August 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close